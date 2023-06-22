Kerala Nurse Takes Rs 18 Lakh Loan To Move To UK, Left Stranded Without Work, Money There

Santhosh Kumar and his wife Devi used their life saving and took a loan worth Rs 18 lakhs o move to the UK, after Devi, who is a nurse, landed a job as a care worker in a government-funded childcare home in southwest England.

Though the job offered by the Cambian Group, one of the UK’s leading children’s behavioural health service providers, did not fit well with Devi’s resume, (she has a BSc in nursing), for the hope of a better life, the couple moved to the UK in May with their three children, aged five, six, and 13, the eldest daughter being diabetic, according to a report by Onmanorama.

However, their English dream was soon shattered and pushed the family into deeper debt when the firm that recruited Devi, did not hire her and left her in limbo.

Now, the couple, who is in debt of Rs 15 lakh, are left to deal with creditors. They are also livid with Cambian, and Affiniks International, a Kochi-based recruitment agency that got Devi the job offer and work visa.

“Even at the peak of the pandemic, we did not allow our children to go hungry. But the agency and the company managed to do that," Kumar was quoted as saying in the Onmanorama report.

Devi is the only nurse who plunged into poverty in search of better job opportunities in the UK. Scores of nurses from Kerala, who were hired to fill around 380 vacancies in childcare homes run by Cambian, were reportedly pushed to the brink because the company did not keep its end of the bargain.

Some, like Devi, did not get their appointment letters. Some were appointed after a delay of up to six months, and worse, some were also reportedly hired and paid less wages than promised.

When reached about the issue, Cambian, in a statement said. “We are very grateful to the nurses from Kerala who have come to work in the UK. They do very valued and much-needed work in our services. We are doing our very best to support these nurses and give them meaningful and rewarding employment. We are committed to each of them. Where we have run into some challenges, we have worked through these and corrected any errors that may have occurred," according to the report.

After the matter came to the fore, Cambridge’s Deputy Mayor took legal action against Cambian and its parent company CareTech Group — one of the UK’s biggest social care chains — which offered jobs to 380 Kerala nurses.

Cambian and CareTech Group are legally obligated to employ the migrant nurses and pay them salary from the day they landed in the country, Baiju Thitthala Varkey, the Deputy Mayor of Cambridge and city councillor from East Chesterton was quoted as saying in Onmanorama report.

He noted that under sections 13 and 15 of the Employee Rights Act, employees are protected from unauthorised deductions and employers should not accept money from job-seekers.