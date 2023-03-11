WATCH | 16 Injured, 2 Critical After KSRTC Bus Hits Car, Crashes into Church Arch in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

At least 16 people were injured and two were in critical condition after a state-owned KSRTC bus collided with another vehicle and crashed into the arch of a church in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

Visuals of the accident captured on a CCTV camera shows the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus losing control after hitting a Xylo car and ramming into a church arch of Kizhavallur Orthodox Church in Koni, Pathanamthitta. The shocking video showed the arch collapsing on top of the damaged bus after the crash.

Sixteen people were admitted to Pathanamthitta General Hospital following the incident. The bus driver was admitted to Kottayam Medical College.

According to a Mathrubhumi report, the incident took place at 1:40 pm on Saturday while the bus was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram from Pathanamthitta. The report, citing locals stated the driver and a female passenger sustained serious wounded and the rest escaped with minor injuries.

The incident came a week after two college students were killed after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit their bike from behind while overtaking them at Chadayamangalam.

While the woman riding pillion died on the spot, the man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

An FIR under sections 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 279 of the IPC was registered following the accident.

In October 2022, nine people, including five students and a teacher, were killed and over 38 injured after a private tourist bus hit a KSRTC bus from behind at Vadakkenchery. The KSRTC bus was en route from Kottarakkara in Kerala to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and had 81 passengers, of whom three died in the accident. Meanwhile, the private bus was carrying 42 students and 5 teachers of Baselios Vidyanikethan Senior Secondary School in Ernakulam, who were on a pleasure trip.

