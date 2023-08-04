Kerala Police Arrest Karnataka Cops For 'Accepting' Bribe From Accused In Fraud Case

Four officials of the Karnataka Police, including an inspector, were detained by their Kerala counterparts after they were caught accepting bribes from an accused in a cheating case. According to police sources, a Karnataka police team arrived in Kochi on August 1 to make two arrests in a cheating case related to cryptocurrency, which was lodged in Karnataka. They managed to track down the two accused named Nikhil and Akhil, and detained them. After making the arrest, the policemen allegedly demanded and took Rs 4 lakh from both of them to let them go. The fiancee of one of the accused then lodged a complaint against the policemen. The Kalamassery police in Kochi detained the four on Wednesday night, based on a complaint in this respect.

Chandaka Srikanth, a Bengaluru-based software developer, reported alleged cyber fraud at the Whitefield police station. Issac, a suspect in the crime, was questioned by the Whitefield CEN police who had travelled to Madikeri to conduct their investigation. According to reports, the police discovered transactions of Rs 2 crore from Isaac’s account, which helped them identify another suspect named Naushad from Kochi, Kerala.

CEN police inspector Shivaprakash and three of his associates nabbed Naushad in Kochi and then asked for a bribe to clear their names from the case. He initially asked for Rs 10 lakh but then settled ultimately at Rs 3.95 lakh. One of the suspects paid Rs 2.95 lakh, while the other paid Rs 1 lakh. After the Karnataka cops were detained by Kerala police, the entire amount of Rs 3.95 lakh was recovered from their vehicle.

The crime is still being investigated, and a top officer from the Karnataka Police has arrived in Kochi to look into it.