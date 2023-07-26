Kerala Police Files Case Over 'Mic Hiss' During CM Vijayan's Speech at Oommen Chandy Memorial

In a bizarre incident, Kerala police have registered a case over interference in a microphone used by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the commemoration meeting of his predecessor Oommen Chandy who passed away, aged 79, on July 18.

During the programme organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in remembrance of Chandy on Monday, there was a disturbance in the microphone with a sound of ‘hiss’, for a few seconds, while CM Vijayan was addressing the ceremony.

It was promptly rectified after which the Chief Minister continued his speech.

Now, Kerala police, on its own accord, has registered a case under section 118(e) of the Kerala Police Act, which deals with penalty for causing any grave violation of public order or danger’.

Under the act, “Any person who, knowingly does any act which causes danger to public or failure in public safety" can be punished.

However, the police said the case has not been registered against anyone, and they just wanted to know what was the reason behind the interference in the microphone.

Meanwhile, police have seized a microphone, amplifier, and set of wires used during the programme held at the Ayyankali Hall in Thiruvananthapuram to “check the equipment".

Police have also taken the statement of the mic operators and a probe is underway.

Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said.