Kerala Police Official Arrested for Misbehaving with Women
Kerala Police Official Arrested for Misbehaving with Women

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 13:38 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

The incident was reported from a village under Ramamangalam police station limits in Ernakulam district (Representative Image: ANI)

A police official has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with women in a village in Kerala's Ernakulam district, police said.

The incident was reported from a village under Ramamangalam police station limits in Ernakulam district.

According to an officer of Ramamangalam police station, a complaint was received on Tuesday alleging that the officer misbehaved with women at a waterfall in the area.

“An FIR was lodged yesterday and the investigation is going on. The officer has been arrested," police said.

Further details are awaited.

