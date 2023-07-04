Kerala Rains: Class 6 Student Dies in Tree Fall Incident, Probe Ordered; Alert Issued for 12 Districts

Heavy rain continues to lash Kerala and more showers are expected this week. Two districts- Idukki and Kannur- were placed on red alert while the orange alert was sounded in ten of the 14 districts on Tuesday.

Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta are the worst-hit districts which are seeing heavy rain.

A Class 6 student died after a tree in the school fell on her amid heavy rainfall, Hindustan Times reported. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has ordered a probe into the incident and sought a report from the director of public education within five days.

Meanwhile, several schools in the state have declared a holiday on Tuesday as a preventive measure. All educational institutions at Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta remained closed.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has advised people to be careful and to not go around rivers, beaches and hilly areas. As part of the contingency plan, control rooms have been set up in all 14 districts. Relief camps are also being readied, and some of them have already opened in Central Kerala districts.

As per the IMD, extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours is indicative of a Red Alert, very heavy rain from 6 cm to 20 cm indicates an Orange Alert whereas a Yellow Alert is sounded when there is heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The Chief Minister has also assured that seven teams of NDRF have been deployed in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Wayanad.

An advisory has also been issued for people living around the coastal areas. They have been asked to follow the instructions of the authorities and relocate temporarily if necessary.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall over coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra during July 4-6; Goa and Maharashtra during July 4-7; Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya on July 4; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on July 4-5; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana on July 4 and Gujarat state on July 7-8.