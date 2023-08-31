Kerala ‘So High’ During Onam Festivities That Liquor Sales Surpass Chandrayaan 3 Budget

In Kerala, the sale of alcohol during the last 10 days of Onam celebrations touched an all-time high and surpassed the budget of India’s third moon mission-Chandrayan-3. As per the state’s sole wholesaler- Kerala State Beverages Corporation’s (Bevco)- data, liquor worth Rs 759 crore was sold in the state in the past 10 days.

The sales data released on Thursday is from August 21, with one dry day on August 29- the main day of festivities.

According to the data, this is an increase of 8.5 per cent or Rs 59 crore from the last year when the liqour sales stood at Rs 700 crore. The sale makes the state exchequer richer by an astonishing Rs 675 crore through taxes.

The Bevco outlet in Tirur in Malappuram district, one of the 269 of its kind in the state, had the highest sales, followed by Irinjalakuda in the Thrissur district.

The data revealed that a day before Onam on Monday- the Uthradam day- had the biggest sales. On the day, more than six lakh people accessed the Bevco outlets and purchased liquor worth Rs 121 crores.

The Irinjalakuda outlet also recorded the highest liquor sale of Rs 1.06 crore on Monday. This was followed by Ashramam Bevco outlet in Kollam which recorded liquor sales of Rs 1.01 crore.

There were more reasons to cheer for the state as the Jawan Rum of the state-run Travancore Sugars and Chemicals Limited was the hot favourite. A total of 70,000 cases of Jawan rum were sold this year.

In August 2023, liquor worth Rs 1799 crores was sold in Kerala, whereas, the sales of alcohol in August 2022 totaled Rs.1522 crores.