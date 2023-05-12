The Kerala Story: SC to Hear Plea Challenging Ban Against Screening in West Bengal Today

The Supreme Court on Friday is set to hear a petition filed by the producers of ‘The Kerala Story’ challenging the ban on the film’s screening in West Bengal and the defacto ban in Tamil Nadu. A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and including Justice PS Narasimha posted the matter for hearing on May 12 after it was mentioned for urgent listing on Wednesday.

The SC bench initially offered to post the matter for hearing on Monday, May 15, along with another petition challenging the Kerala high court order of May 5 refusing a stay on the release of the film. However, senior advocate Harish Salve who represented the producers, argued before the court that the filmmakers are losing money every day. Taking note of Salve’s remark, the court agreed to list the matter this week, a PTI report mentioned.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, ‘The Kerala Story’, a movie about Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to ISIS and other Islamic war zones in 2018-2019, has stirred a political commotion. The opposition accused the filmmakers of promoting BJP propaganda in the film.

On May 8, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered an immediate ban on the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ in the state to avoid “any incident of hatred and violence", news agency PTI reported quoting a senior official.

Reacting to the ban on screening of the movie in West Bengal, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said banning ‘The Kerala Story’ will not serve any purpose since the film is not against any community. “I do not know what is happening in West Bengal but banning the film will not serve any purpose," Sarma told reporters in Guwahati.

“They have banned the film as they are under the impression that it is against the Muslim community but that is not true. They should have first seen the film before banning it. Then, they would have realised that the movie has nothing to do with religion," Sarma added.

top videos

On the other hand, the movie was declared tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh earlier this week. UP CM Yogi Adityanath announced on Twitter on Tuesday that ‘The Kerala Story’ was given tax-free status in the state. Adityanath’s Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami followed suit shortly after.

Madhya Pradesh was the first state to declare ‘The Kerala Story’ tax-free. The move came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the controversial movie in his speech during a rally in Karnataka and said the film has exposed how terrorism is corroding Kerala.