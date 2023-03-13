KERALA SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY 2023 BR-90: The Kerala state lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper BR-90 on Sunday, March 19. The Summer Bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the event. This year’s Summer Bumper lottery, which is being offered by the lottery department, will feature six series. As compared to last year, the number of prizes has been increased with a total of 1,53,433 prizes on offer.

The first, second, and third prize winners of the bumper will be awarded Rs 10 crore, Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. You can check the LIVE UPDATES of the lucky draw here from 2 pm on March 19.

CAN I BUY KERALA SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY 2023 BR-90 LOTTERY TICKET ONLINE?

No. Online purchase of tickets is now not possible. It can only be purchased from authorised retailers in Kerala.

CAN PEOPLE OUTSIDE KERALA BUY THE TICKETS?

Yes, but they have to purchase tickets only from authorised retailers in Kerala.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD PDF WITH FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS

STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com

STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’

STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’

STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.

HOW TO CHECK KERALA SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY 2023 BR-90 LOTTERY RESULT?

Participants of Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com. Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 250, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state. Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).

HERE’S HOW TO CLAIM PRIZE MONEY

To claim their prize in the Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lucky draw, the winners must first verify their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If their ticket number is listed in the published gazette, they should then visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize. The verification must be completed within 30 days of the results. For prizes less than Rs 5,000, winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for prizes above Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof to claim their prize.

KERALA WEEKLY LOTTERIES:

MONDAY - Win-Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh

TUESDAY - Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh

WEDNESDAY - Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh

THURSDAY - Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh

FRIDAY - Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh

SATURDAY - Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh

SUNDAY - Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 Lakh

KERALA BUMPER LOTTERIES:

1. Christmas New Year Bumper

2. Summer Bumper

3. Vishu Bumper

4. Monsoon Bumper

5. Thiruvonam Bumper

6. Pooja Bumper

