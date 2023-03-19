Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery BR-90 Results LIVE; 1st Prize Rs 10 Crore! Check Guessing Numbers Here

Live now
Published By: Nibandh Vinod
Last Updated: March 19, 2023, 09:38 IST
Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India
KERALA SUMMER BUMPER LOTTERY 2023 BR-90: The Kerala state lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper BR-90 today on Sunday, March 19 at 2 pm. It’s your chance to win up to Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. Check guessing numbers of Kerala Summer Bumper BR-90 lucky draw below. You can also check the LIVE UPDATES of the lucky draw here from 2 pm, as and when it is announced by the Kerala Lottery Department.
The Summer Bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Read More
Key EventsKey Events
1. Christmas New Year Bumper
2. Summer Bumper
3. Vishu Bumper
4. Monsoon Bumper
5. Thiruvonam Bumper
6. Pooja Bumper
MONDAY – Win-Win: First prize Rs 75 lakh
TUESDAY – Sthree Sakthi: First prize Rs 75 lakh
WEDNESDAY – Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 lakh
THURSDAY – Karunya Plus: First prize Rs 80 lakh
FRIDAY – Nirmal: First prize Rs 70 lakh
SATURDAY – Karunya: First prize Rs 80 lakh
SUNDAY – Akshaya: First prize Rs 70 Lakh
To claim their prize in the Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lucky draw, the winners must first verify their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
If their ticket number is listed in the published gazette, they should then visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize.
The verification must be completed within 30 days of the results.
For prizes less than Rs 5,000, winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala.
However, for prizes above Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof to claim their prize.
Participants of Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery 2023 BR-90 lottery can check result by clicking on the official website of the Kerala Lottery Department: www.keralalotteries.com
Apart from the website, these results are also published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Interested candidates can participate in the lottery by purchasing the tickets, which are priced at Rs 250, from any Taluk lottery offices in the state.
Notably, Kerala has three lottery offices in Punalur (Kollam district), Kattappana (Idukki district) and Thamarassery (Kozhikode district).
You Can Also Check LIVE Updates of the result as and when it is announced here from 2 pm.
STEP 1: Visit keralalotteries.com STEP 2: Click on ‘Lottery Result’ STEP 3: A new page will open. Click on ‘View’ STEP 4: You can access PDF by clicking on Download icon on the top right side of the page.
Yes, but they have to purchase tickets only from authorised retailers in Kerala.
No. Online purchase of tickets is now not possible. It can only be purchased from authorised retailers in Kerala.
The first, second, and third prize winners of the bumper will be awarded Rs 10 crore, Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.
1st Prize: Rs 10 Crore 2nd Prize: Rs. 50 Lakh 3rd Prize: Rs. 5 Lakh 4th Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh 5th Prize: Rs. 5,000 6th Prize: Rs. 2,000 7th Prize: Rs. 1,000 8th Prize: Rs. 500 Consolation Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
This year’s Summer Bumper lottery, which is being offered by the lottery department, will feature six series. As compared to last year, the number of prizes has been increased with a total of 1,53,433 prizes on offer.
004 007 039 049 053 066 072 080 083 139 173 191 198 257 286 294 302 306 307 384 398 405 408 416 431 458 490 497 500 504 521 524 525 564 601 612 613 632 637 644 646 664 673 697 705 709 734 738 767 768 784 793 821 859 909 926 937 953 987 990
The Kerala state lottery department will be holding lucky draw for Summer Bumper BR-90 today on Sunday, March 19 at 2 pm. It’s your chance to win up to Rs 10 crore by purchasing ticket worth just Rs 250. The Summer Bumper lottery for 2023 was unveiled by state finance minister KN Balagopal during a lottery draw event at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Transport Minister Antony Raju presided over the event.
The first, second, and third prize winners of the bumper will be awarded Rs 10 crore, Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 5 lakh, respectively. The draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Online purchase of tickets is now not possible. It can only be purchased from authorised retailers in Kerala. People outside the state can purchase tickets but they have to purchase tickets only from authorised retailers in Kerala.
To claim their prize in the Summer Bumper Lottery Br-84 lucky draw, the winners must first verify their winning tickets by checking the Kerala lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. If their ticket number is listed in the published gazette, they should then visit the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram with their tickets and identification proof within 30 days to claim the prize. The verification must be completed within 30 days of the results.
For prizes less than Rs 5,000, winners can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for prizes above Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with their identity proof to claim their prize.
Read all the Latest India News here