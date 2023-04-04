Kerala Train Fire A Lone Wolf Terror Attack? Top Intelligence Source Shares Exclusive Details

The Kerala train incident, wherein a man, Shahrukh Shafi, allegedly set on fire a co-passenger on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express by pouring an inflammable liquid on Sunday, might have been a “terror attack”, a top intelligence source told CNN-News18.

Hours later, three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode. They are believed to have fallen off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

ALSO READ | Noida Native Set Co-Passenger on Fire in Kerala Train, Say Sources; NIA Team Visits Spot

“This seems like a case of radicalisation with terror angle. Although this kind of terror angle was never heard of before, it could be a lone wolf attack,” said the source.

Eyewitnesses saw a young man throwing a liquid, which causes burns, in the bogie, said the source. “Many, including the assailant, were seen running away after that. He did not look like a local,” he added.

Agencies have found a diary belonging to Shafi from the spot. “All social media profiles of Shafi were scanned and a few boys were rounded up in Western UP, including Muradabad. They were released later,” said the source.

Investigators have also found a phone, without a SIM card, which was registered in Delhi. They are trying to get the details of the owner as the phone was switched off on March 31.

SIT TO PROBE

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe the fire incident. CM Vijayan, in a statement, said the police have been instructed to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident. He said the police were actively trying to catch hold of the assailant and the probe was being supervised by State Police Chief Anil Kant. The CM further said the state will take strong measures to ensure the safety of rail passengers and the Ministry of Railways will be requested to take all possible steps.

Vijayan also condoled the death of the three persons — a woman, her infant niece and a man.

Initially, it was believed that the incident was an outcome of an altercation between the accused and another passenger. Subsequently, police and a passenger present in the compartment have said the accused did not have any altercation with anyone.

ALSO READ | Kerala Train Fire Incident: Railway Cops, NIA Carry on Search Ops in Noida, Ghaziabad to Nab Suspect

One of the injured passengers, who suffered minor burns, told a TV channel that the man suddenly came without a word or sound and sprayed petrol on several persons and set fire to them. “It was very unexpected. There were few people in the compartment. Everyone panicked and started running when he lit fire," he said.

The Railway police said some of the injured had suffered 50 per cent burns, but their condition was stable. The bodies found on the tracks did not have burns, it said.

With PTI Inputs

Read all the Latest India News here