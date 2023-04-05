Kerala Train Fire Case Accused Detained From Ratnagiri Railway Station in Maharashtra

A joint team of Central Intelligence & Maharashtra ATS nabbed Sharukh Saifi, the absconding accused in Kerala train fire case, from Ratnagiri Railway Station of Maharashtra on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saifi’s is accused of setting on fire a co-passenger on Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express by pouring an inflammable liquid at around 9:45 pm on Sunday, April 2, when the train reached the Korapuzha railway bridge after crossing Kozhikode city.

While eight other passengers were injured in the process, three persons, including a one-year-old child and a woman, were found dead on the tracks hours later near the Elathur railway station in Kozhikode.

Saifi’s location was traced to Ratnagiri yesterday. News18 has learnt that Sharukh Saifi was at Ratnagiri civil hospital for treatment of his head injuries that he received due to fall while getting down from the train he had targeted in Kerala.

He, however, fled from the hospital without completing the treatment.

Subsequently, extensive searches were conducted at Ratnagiri area and Sharukh Saifi was traced and detained.

He is currently under the custody of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ratnagiri and his interrogation is yet to start. Kerala Police has also reached Ratnagiri.

