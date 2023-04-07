Kerala Train Fire Suspect Suffered Injuries, Health Condition is Unstable: Top Intel Sources | Exclusive

Shahrukh Saifi, the man suspected of starting a fire onboard a train in Kerala killing who was caught from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on Wednesday, has suffered injuries and his health is not in stable condition, according to top intelligence sources.

ALSO READ | Kerala Train Fire A Lone Wolf Terror Attack? Top Intelligence Source Shares Exclusive Details

Saifi was at Ratnagiri civil hospital for treatment of head injuries that he received after falling off the train he had targeted in Kerala. The suspect, however, fled from the hospital without completing the treatment. “He has suffered injuries and has been admitted to a hospital. The only thing we know is that he has acted on someone’s directions. The rest is a mystery,” said intelligence sources, adding, “There is a terror angle and we are exploring all possibilities.”

On the night of April 2, an unidentified man poured petrol on co-passengers and started a fire, when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burns and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.

According to police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag. Kerala Police chief Kant said the suspect was apprehended due to the combined efforts of the Kerala SIT, central agencies, Maharashtra police and anti-terrorism squad (ATS). Kant also said that the motive behind the attack could be ascertained only after the suspect was interrogated.

‘MY SON CAN’T DO SUCH A THING’

Fakarrudin, Saifi’s father, refused to believe that his son can do “such a thing". Saifi’s neighbours in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh described him as a “simple boy" who never got into fights or arguments with anyone.

Fakarrudin, a carpenter, said his son had left home on March 31, saying he had some work in Nithari’s sector 31, but did not return. He lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Shaheen Bagh police station on April 2.

“Some officials from Kerala Police came here around 10 am on Wednesday and left after over an hour. They showed us Shahrukh’s photograph and asked some questions about his academic qualifications. They also checked his room and took away some handwritten notes," Fakarrudin said.

“Police told us that he is accused of starting a fire inside a train. We can’t believe that he can do such a thing," he added.

Saifi is the eldest of three brothers and his siblings are studying. He used to go to work in the morning and return in the evening. This was the first time that he had gone missing as he never goes too far from home, Fakaruddin said.

ALSO READ | Noida Native Set Co-Passenger on Fire in Kerala Train, Say Sources; NIA Team Visits Spot

Tarruf Malik, one of Saifi’s neighbours said, “Shahrukh was a simple boy and used to work with his father. We heard that he was caught somewhere in Maharashtra."

“The whole locality is in shock… how can this happen and how has his name cropped up in this incident," Arif asked. “Shahrukh’s uncle called and informed us that his nephew was missing for the past four days. He said Shahrukh’s phone was also switched off," he added.

With PTI Inputs

Read all the Latest India News here