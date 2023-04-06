Kerala Train Fire: Who is Prime Suspect Shahrukh Saifi? Introverted, Religious, With No Criminal Record

When 27-year-old Shahrukh Saifi’s name surfaced in connection with the Kerala train fire incident, it was nothing less than a shock for his neighbours in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Shahrukh’s neighbours have described him as a “loner” and “introvert". His family also did not know about his alleged anti-social activities, Times of India reported.

On the night of April 2, Shahrukh allegedly set fire to passengers after pouring petrol on them when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur. Nine people suffered burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Subsequent to the tragic incident on April 2, the Kerala Police had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and apprehend the assailant.

Shahrukh Saifi was caught in Ratnagiri in Maharashtra on April 5 and was brought to Kerala by road the next day.

As the mystery in the case unfolds, here’s a look at what we know about the prime suspect so far:

Shahrukh Saifi lives in Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi with his two younger brothers, parents and grandmother. His father Fakhruddin said they have been living in Shaheen Bagh for the past 15 years.

Shahrukh Saifi’s father Fakhruddin claimed that his son is “shy and does not interact much with others outside of the family” and he has never ever gone out of Delhi.

Shahrukh Saifi’s family filed a missing person complaint with the police after he went missing on March 31.

After completing Class 12 from a government school, Shahrukh started helping his father at their carpentry shop in Nithari village in Noida Sector 31.

Saifi, who also runs a YouTube channel, started spending more time in namaz and quit smoking in June last year, India Today reported citing a police probe.

According to Shahrukh’s father, he was not associated with any group or party and did not have a criminal record.

Shahrukh Saifi was nabbed from Ratnagiri railway station in Maharashtra in a joint operation by Maharashtra ATS, Kerala SIT and central agencies.

Shahrukh Saifi also visited the Ratnagiri civil hospital for treatment of head injuries that he received after falling off the train he had targeted in Kerala. He then, fled from the hospital.

Maharashtra ATS deputy inspector general (DIG) Mahesh Patil told TOI Saifi has confessed to the crime.

