Kerala: Two Students Escape Unhurt After Scooter Gets Stuck Between Bus And Truck | WATCH

Two students who were traveling on a scooter in Kerala’s Kozhikode, narrowly escape any serious injuries after their vehicle got stuck between a school bus and a truck.

A purported video of the escape, recorded on the CCTV camera of the bus, shows two scooter-borne people traveling behind the school bus, when a lorry comes from the opposite direction and leaves their vehicle stuck between the two.

Content Warning.#CCTV Visuals show two students having a miraculous escape in #Kozhikode‘s Mavoor while being stuck between a bus and a lorry.#Kerala pic.twitter.com/1cAFWN42Fh— Shibimol K G (@KGShibimol) June 8, 2023

The scooter falls down as it got stuck, however the students who were both wearing helmets, got up immediately escaping any serious injuries.

The student’s helmets rolled down the road, while they were seen expressing relief over the incident. Both the vehicles — the school bus and the lorry — were seen stopping to check what had happened.

This comes months after a state-owned KSRTC bus collided with another vehicle and crashed into the arch of a church in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta. At least 16 people were injured. This was too captured on CCTV.

Before this, in January, one student of Tirur Industrial Training Institute in Kerala’s Malappuram died when a tourist bus in which he was travelling along with his classmates and teachers toppled and fell into a gorge.

The accident took place at Adimali in Idukki district of Kerala. The bus was reportedly ferrying the students and teachers for their education study tour.