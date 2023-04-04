CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala: Woman Gives Birth at Home, Leaves Baby in Bucket; Police Lodges Case Against Her
1-MIN READ

Kerala: Woman Gives Birth at Home, Leaves Baby in Bucket; Police Lodges Case Against Her

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 04, 2023, 21:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Police carrying the bucket in Kerala. (ANI)

Police carrying the bucket in Kerala. (ANI)

"A boy weighing only 1.3 kg who was found abandoned in a bucket was rushed to a private hospital in Chengannur for treatment," the police said.

A women in Kerala abandoned her new born baby in a bucket, immediately after giving birth at home, and then reached hospital as she was bleeding on Tuesday.

The police have now rescued the baby, after the hospital authorities informed them.

According to the police, the women herself informed the hospital authorities about the condition in which she left the baby, news agency ANI said.

The baby was abandoned in the bathroom of an apartment in Chengannur, in the Alappuzha district of Kerala.



According to the police, Aranmula police reported the incident to Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee to protect the child.

For now, the child has been transfered to Kottayam Medical College for further care and treatment.

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
