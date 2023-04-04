Kerala: Woman Gives Birth at Home, Leaves Baby in Bucket; Police Lodges Case Against Her

A women in Kerala abandoned her new born baby in a bucket, immediately after giving birth at home, and then reached hospital as she was bleeding on Tuesday.

The police have now rescued the baby, after the hospital authorities informed them.

According to the police, the women herself informed the hospital authorities about the condition in which she left the baby, news agency ANI said.

Kerala | Police in Chengannur of Alappuzha district rescued a newborn abandoned by its mother in a bucket at her home. The woman reached the hospital after delivery at home and informed the hospital authorities that she left her newborn alive in a bucket in the bathroom of her… pic.twitter.com/ffGsQFFh4s— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

The baby was abandoned in the bathroom of an apartment in Chengannur, in the Alappuzha district of Kerala.

“A boy weighing only 1.3 kg who was found abandoned in a bucket was rushed to a private hospital in Chengannur for treatment," the police said.

According to the police, Aranmula police reported the incident to Pathanamthitta Child Welfare Committee to protect the child.

For now, the child has been transfered to Kottayam Medical College for further care and treatment.

