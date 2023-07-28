Kerala Woman Smothers Newborn Baby to Death, Buries Body in House Backyard; Arrested

In another gruesome incident, a 42-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly smothered her newborn child to death and buried the body in a pit in her house backyard in Kerala’s Anchuthengu.

Police have arrested the woman, identified as Juli, who confessed to the crime.

The woman was a widow and no one in her family knew about her pregnancy. She has another child who is 13 years of age.

The body was found when stray dogs pulled it out of the pit and took it to the beach a few days back.

The woman had allegedly given birth to the babe in the washroom of her house in Anchuthengu.

“Soon after the delivery, she smothered the newborn to death, dug a pit in the backyard, and buried it. Things turned worse for her after the decomposed body parts of the baby were found on the beach," a senior officer told news agency PTI.

After the body of the baby was discovered, a comprehensive search was done in all houses nearby.

“The details of at least 20 to 30 recently pregnant women were collected. Then, we received secret information from Anchuthengu about this woman," the official said.

Initially the woman denied the charges in a local police station, however after further interrogation she finally confessed to the crime.

With PTI inputs