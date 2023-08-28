CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kerala:15-year-old Boy Tries to Kill Father for Scolding Him
1-MIN READ

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 12:51 IST

Thiruvananthapuram [Trivandrum], India

The boy later attempted to hang himself inside the room, but the locals and the police rescued him.(Representational Image: News18)

The boy allegedly attacked his father after he scolded him for some reason. However, the father escaped from the room and ran out of the house

A 15-year-old boy in Kerala allegedly attempted to kill his father after a quarrel ensued between them and later, the boy tried to kill himself, police said on Monday. The incident was reported from Pothencode in this district on Saturday.

The boy allegedly attacked his father after he scolded him for some reason. “It seems like the boy attacked his father for scolding him and hit his head multiple times with a hammer," a police officer told PTI.

However, the father escaped from the room and ran out of the house, the police added. The boy later attempted to hang himself inside the room, but the locals and the police rescued him.

Police said both of them are undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
