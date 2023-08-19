MP: Panic Grips Passengers As Smoke Billows from Khajuraho-Udaipur Express' Engine, 3rd Train Fire Case in A Day

A fire incident was reported in Khajuraho-Udaipur (Rajasthan) intercity train at Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Saturday triggering panic among the passengers. No injuries were reported in the incident and the fire was soon brought under control.

According to IANS, the loco pilot first spotted the fire when he observed the smoke emanating from the train. He halted the train at Sithouli station in the Gwalior district as soon as he saw the smoke and informed the concerned official.

Railway officials rushed to the spot, doused the fire, and managed to control the situation. “Fire incident was reported in Udaipur - Khajuraho intercity, which was brought under control soon. No casualty was reported," a senior railway official told IANS.

However,m the incident caused inconvenience to passengers as several travellers claimed that the train was halted for over two hours after the fire broke out.

“We are facing a lot of difficulties due to the fire. The train has been stopped for nearly two hours. The engine is being changed now. After this, the train will leave," one of the passengers told ANI.

This came just minutes after another Hyderabad-bound train caught fire while passing through Madhya Pradesh. The incident was reported in Chhindwara district after a fire broke out in the pantry of New Delhi route - Telangana Express train (12724).

As per the information, railway officials swung into action and brought the fire under control in no time and no major loss of life or property was reported.

On Saturday only, a similar fire broke out on the Udyan Express train at Bengaluru’s Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna railway station. Fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames as smoke was seen billowing out of train coaches.