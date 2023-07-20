Khalapur Landslide: 4 Killed, Death Toll to Rise as 50 Families Trapped in Maharashtra Amid Rains

As many as 50 families are feared trapped after landslide occurred in Khalapur’s Irsalvadi village on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday amid incessant rainfall in Maharashtra.

Officials told News18 that some people have been rescued but many are still trapped. State ministers Dada Bhuse and Uday Samant are at the spot, while NDRF is executing the relief work.

According to a report in News18 Lokmat, several people are feared dead, while some escaped unhurt. Officials said that many people are still trapped amid the heavy rainfall, making it difficult to carry on the rescue operation in speed.

Raigad district collector Yogesh Mhase said, “Reaching the location requires a two-hour climb, which poses a significant challenge for us."

The incident, which took place between 11:30 pm and 12 am, is said to have hit hard the people settled on the side on the Morbe Dam in Raigad district.

According to information by Uday Samant, nearly 46-50 houses are located in Irsalvadi, of which 25 people have been evacuated safely amid the continuous downpour. He said that Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde is in constantly monitoring the situation.

Divisional commissioner Mahendra Kalyankar said that he held a video conference of all officers around midnight and also received a call from CM Shinde.

According to information from the spot, four people, among the estimated 60 trapped, have already died. A large number of cattle are also under the debris. The chief minister has reached Irsalgarh.

Here Are Latest Rain Updates:

• According to a report in Hindustan Times, two teams of NDRF, each consisting of 25 members, are at the landslide site along with four ambulances. Four ambulances are ready at the Rural Health Unit in Chauk with the Taluka Health Officer and four doctors.

• The report stated that Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi party’s vice chief in Khalapur, Rohit Chandrakant Pawar, was one of the first ones to reach the spot post midnight. “We have rescued three people and are bringing them down to the foothills," he was quoted as saying late at night.

• The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘red’ alert for Raigad and Palghar districts, predicting the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several parts on Wednesday. The weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Ratnagiri and Pune.

• The Raigad administration has announced a holiday for all schools and colleges as the district will remain on ‘orange’ alert till July 21. One NDRF team each was deployed in Palghar and Raigarh (Mahad) on Wednesday.

• The incessant rain did not even spare the police station as the Rasayani police station was filled with knee-deep water, forcing cops to shift important documents to a safer location.

• River Savitri in Raigad district was flooded after three days of continuous rainfall. The river crossed the danger level and was at 6.50 meters at 7 am on Wednesday, flooding low-lying areas of Mahad.

• Patalganga river has also crossed the danger mark due to heavy rains in Khalapur area near Karjat. The river flowed at 21.52 meters in Raigad’s Lohap Mouje village, creating a flood-like situation in Apta area.