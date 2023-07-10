‘Doval Diplomacy’? Low-key Turnout for Pro-Khalistan ‘Freedom Rally’ in UK, USA

The pro-Khalistan ‘Freedom Rally’ in the US and UK witnessed a low-key turnout. The protests were organised in front of the Indian consulate in San Francisco and the Indian High Commission in London by so-called anti-India groups “supported” by Pakistan’s ISI.

This is being seen as a diplomatic win for India after national security adviser Ajit Doval held many rounds of talks with his counterparts in UK and USA and managed to get commitments.

Despite widespread publicity, the rally failed to gather more than 50 protesters in San Francisco, where Khalistani activists had attempted to burn down the Indian consulate on July 2. Among this small group, over 15 people were young asylum seekers.

It was the same in London, where designated terrorist Paramjeet Singh Pamma broadcast the event on all social media platforms. But it is important to note that even their social media presence was negligible.

The rally in London used controversial posters inciting violence with images of the Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and Dr Shashank Vikram, consul general of India in Birmingham. There was a visible police presence throughout the protest, which wrapped sooner than expected.

Earlier this week, the UK government had declared that any direct attacks on the High Commission of India in London were unacceptable amid the anti-India attacks and posters by Khalistani extremists emerging on social media channels. The high commission building was targeted by Khalistani extremists, who tried to pull down the Indian Tricolour and smashed windows back in March.

This follows Indian envoys and senior diplomats being threatened by Khalistani extremists in different parts of the world. Ahead of the rally, posters inciting violence against senior Indian diplomats had surfaced in the US, Canada, Australia and UK.

On Thursday (July 6), in a message to countries such as Canada, Australia, US and UK, India had said space should not be given to those advocating violence or legitimising terrorism in the name of freedom of expression. New Delhi also said the safety of Indian envoys was of the utmost priority and the issue was taken up with countries concerned.

