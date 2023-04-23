Khalistani Sympathiser Amritpal Singh Arrested From Punjab's Moga, To Be Taken to Assam

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh has been arrested from Punjab’s Moga. Amritpal Singh will be sent to Assam, sources told News18.

Amritpal Singh was arrested from Rode village in Moga after his surrender, sources said, adding that he will kept in a jail in Assam amid apprehensions that he might expand his network if kept in jail in Punjab.

FOLLOW AMRITPAL SINGH NEWS LIVE UPDATES

A plane carrying Amritpal Singh is expected to take off for Assam at 8:30 am, sources said.

Punjab Police confirmed the arrest of Amritpal Singh and urged citizens through its official Twitter handle to maintain peace and harmony and not share fake news.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share. — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) April 23, 2023

The arrest of absconding ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh comes after a massive manhunt that went on for over a month and had begun on March 18 when Singh managed to escape the police crackdown in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and changing appearances.

In follow up actions, Amritpal Singh and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Amritpal Singh had escaped the police crackdown twice — first on March 18 in Jalandhar district by switching vehicles and then again on March 28 in Hoshiarpur when he returned to Punjab along with his key associate Papalpreet Singh.

In the subsequent days, Amripal Singh was sighted in several CCTV footage and photos with changed appearances at many places, including Patiala, Kurukshetra and Delhi.

ALSO READ: Jacket and Sunglasses On, Beverage Can in Hand: When Amritpal Singh, Aide Papalpreet Were Spotted in Fresh Pics

While on the run, two videos and one audio clip of Amritpal Singh had surfaced on social media. In one of those videos, which surfaced on March 30, Amritpal asserted that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear. Singh had claimed that he was not like those who would flee the country.

On April 20, Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur was stopped from flying to the United Kingdom. Amritsar Rural SSP Satinder Singh said Kaur was neither detained nor arrested. “She was stopped because we need to question her related to Amritpal Singh’s case," he said.

Recently in an interview with The Week, Kirandeep had claimed she did not know about Amritpal Singh’s whereabouts. She, however, defended him and his activities, claiming that it was “illegal" the way the police were trying to detain the fugitive.

Earlier this month, Amritpal Singh’s close aide Papalpreet was also arrested from Punjab’s Amritsar, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police’s counter-intelligence special Cell.

After escaping the cops on March 18, both Amritpal and Papalpreet were spotted in pictures that went viral on social media, with the former seen wearing a jacket, a maroon turban and sunglasses and holding a beverage can.

Papalpreet reportedly is Amritpal Singh’s mentor. He was allegedly in contact with Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, reports said.

Read all the Latest India News here