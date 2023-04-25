'King's Position Stable': Bhendwal Ghat Mandani Predicts PM's Future, All That Maha-based Group Said About 2023

Maharashtra-based prediction group Bhendwal Ghat Mandani has predicted a stable political future for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his position will remain intact in 2023. The famous group makes predictions about different aspects of the country, from politics, economy, condition of farmers, and others. The predictions are made every year on Akshay Tritiya, a day considered to be auspicious in the Hindu culture.

This year, the group predicted that there is “no threat to the king or the chair of Prime Minister Narendra Modi." The Jalgaon Jamod taluka of Buldhana district in Maharashtra is very famous for its Ghat Mandani tradition

It is also called the Bhendwal prediction and this tradition has continued for the last 370 years. This year, the predictions were announced on the second day of Akshay Tritiya or Sunday.

Adverse Affect on Farmers, Scant Rain in June

The descendants of Chandrabhan Maharaj Punjaji Maharaj and Sarangdhar Maharaj announced this Bhendwal prediction at 6 am on Sunday during sunrise. As per the prediction, rain will be scant during June this year but July will have moderate rain. Whereas in August, the country will experience heavy rainfall.

According to the Bhendwal prediction, the rain will adversely affect farmers this year too. Predictions about crops are as follows:

Production of cotton and millet crops will be normal.

Tur crop will witness a good harvest

Moong and urad crop production will be normal.

Sesame and Bajra crops will see normal production but unseasonal rain may destroy it.

History of Prediction System

Chandrabhan Maharah had developed the Ghat system in Bhendwal village on the basis of his Nilwati power. In those days, when there was no way to make any prediction about the weather, which is when Chandrabhan Maharaj proceeded to the jungle on the day of Gudi Padwa after making arrangements at the Ghat.

After this, on the day of Akshay Tritiya, made arrangements at the Ghat on the eastern side of the village, and on the basis of changes that occurred, he used to make predictions about crops, politics, economy, and social situations. Vidarbha has a special place for Ghat Mandani of Bhendwal. Even today, the farmers of Vidarbha rely heavily on Bhendwal predictions.

