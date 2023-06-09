Know How to Drive Bus, Truck? Exciting Jobs For Karnataka Drivers in Europe | Check Criteria, Salary

Do you know how to drive a bus or a truck? Can you speak decent English? Well, you may just have a chance to move to Europe and earn 4 to 5 times more than what you are earning now.

International Migration Centre – Karnataka (IMC-K), which comes under the Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood of the Karnataka government, is recruiting bus and truck drivers to work in Poland and Hungary.

This is the first time such hiring is happening in the state, said district counsellor Mohit while sharing details of the job. Though there is no education qualification required, candidates must possess good communication skills and have an Indian heavy truck license obtained before 2009.

Those who meet these criteria are required to undergo a driving test at an automated track in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on June 20-21. Once selected, candidates will be given six months of training during which they will get a stipend of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000. Air tickets and visas will be free of cost and salary in respective countries when converted to Indian rupees will be Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh per month, said officials of the department.

Madesha, who is eager to apply for this job, said he has been driving trucks for the past eight years.

“I earn around 30,000 to 35,000 per month. This looks like a good opportunity. Though staying away from family is a bit difficult since I am not used to it, this job will help all of us. I can hopefully pay loans and get my sisters married to better places and save some for the future as well. The only problem is English. I do manage a bit of it, if that is sufficient to survive in an unknown land, I will see,” he said.