The runway of Kerala’s Kochi airport was closed on Sunday noon following an accident involving a coast guard helicopter.

The helicopter was reportedly involved in an accident during take-off from Kochi airport. No casualties have been reported so far.

Soon after the accident, the airport runway was shut down for inspections at the accident site.

Officials said, two international flights were diverted to Trivandrum following the runway closure at Kochi.

According to ICG officials, “An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard today took place in Kochi while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet height when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet,” reports ANI.

More Details Awaited

