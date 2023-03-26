CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kochi Airport Runway Shut After Forced Landing of Coast Guard Helicopter, 2 Flights Diverted

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 14:01 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Kochi airport runway was shut so as to carry out inspections at the accident site. (News18 Photo)

Kochi airport runway was shut so as to carry out inspections at the accident site. (News18 Photo)

The helicopter was reportedly involved in an accident during take-off from Kochi airport. No casualties have been reported so far.

The runway of Kerala’s Kochi airport was closed on Sunday noon following an accident involving a coast guard helicopter.

The helicopter was reportedly involved in an accident during take-off from Kochi airport. No casualties have been reported so far.

Soon after the accident, the airport runway was shut down for inspections at the accident site.

Officials said, two international flights were diverted to Trivandrum following the runway closure at Kochi.

According to ICG officials, “An incident of forced landing of an ALH Dhruv Mark 3 helicopter of the Indian Coast Guard today took place in Kochi while the pilots of the force were testing the chopper. The chopper was at around 25 feet height when it had to make a forced landing. The ICG is working towards resuming the operations of the ALH Dhruv fleet,” reports ANI.

More Details Awaited

