Kochi Corporation's Strict Measures on Littering Results in Hefty Fine Collection of Rs 54 Lakh

In the past ten months, Kochi Corporation has fined violators of waste management rules a total of Rs 54 lakh.

The fines were imposed for littering, with the number of squads increased since mid-March due to a fire at the Brahmapuram waste plant.

Sudheesh Kumar G, Health Officer in charge at Kochi Corporation, said, “Earlier there were two night squads, but from mid-March, we have increased it to four night squads. Now in all 21 circles during the daytime, squads are patrolling."

Fines are levied under various sections of the Municipal Act, 1994, with the minimum fine being Rs 1,000 and the maximum reaching Rs 25,000. Kumar explained, “The amount of fine is decided based on the quantity of the waste and where they have deposited the waste. If waste is deposited in a water body, it will attract a higher fine."

Repeat offenders depositing heavy loads of waste in water bodies can face fines up to Rs 50,000. If the individuals do not remove the waste after being fined, the corporation will also charge handling fees.

A recent review meeting led by Ministers M B Rajesh and P Rajeev determined that starting April 30th, only waste from Kochi Corporation will be accepted at Brahmapuram. Nearby local bodies have been asked to find alternative solutions.

The ministers also suggested identifying homes and institutions without proper disposal systems and taking further action. A widespread awareness campaign for proper waste disposal will be organized under ward councillors in the coming days.

In collaboration with Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited, the possibility of one-time disposal for remaining inorganic waste in Kochi city will be explored.

Read all the Latest India News here