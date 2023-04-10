CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kolkata: 4 Killed as SUV Collides with Bike, Truck
1-MIN READ

Kolkata: 4 Killed as SUV Collides with Bike, Truck

Published By: Poorva Joshi

PTI

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 15:04 IST

Kolkata [Calcutta], India

The SUV has been impounded and police is examining CCTV footage for more details (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The SUV has been impounded and police is examining CCTV footage for more details (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The accident happened around 1.30 am when the speeding vehicle collided with the two-wheeler and the truck, killing three persons on the spot

Four persons, including a woman, were killed after an SUV first rammed into a motorcycle and then a truck waiting at a traffic signal in the city’s Dum Dum Park area, police said on Monday.

The accident happened around 1.30 am when the speeding vehicle collided with the two-wheeler and the truck, killing three persons on the spot, they said.

“The biker was declared brought-dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The condition of three others undergoing treatment is stated to be critical," a senior police officer said.

The SUV has been impounded and police is examining CCTV footage for more details, he added.

first published:April 10, 2023, 15:04 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 15:04 IST