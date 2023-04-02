Kolkata: Many Takers for Don Bosco Alumni’s ‘Roti-sabzi’ Service on Wheels in Park Circus Slums

Members of the Don Bosco alumni on Sunday set out on their mission to distribute ‘roti-sabzi’ in the slum areas of Kolkata’s Park Circus. Now out of school and leading successful lives, the alumni have started a food service called ‘Bosco-on-wheels’ to benefit the less privileged.

The service has quickly gained popularity even though it has only been a few days since its inception. But the alumni are determined to continue with it.

“We have got the education to stand by people in need, we are all established and it is now time to give back to society; so, we will do this in the first week of every month and are planning to make it more frequent. All our students are doing this. We have also started free doctor consultations, and everyone who lives in and around this area can come for treatment,” said alumnus Vikash Choraria, adding that from cancer to orthopaedic specialists, many ex-students will be part of this service.

“This is what our ex-students are doing and this is the education we impart; they have started a multi-speciality clinic now and we are very happy,” said Don Bosco Park Circus principal Father Bikash Mondal.

Shahenshah Mirza, another alumnus, said, “The Bosco-on-wheels initiative gives us immense joy when people come and take our food; it’s the best feeling.”

