A day after witnessing massive violent protests over the alleged murder of a minor girl, the situation remained peaceful in the Tiljala area of West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata on Tuesday morning. Police have detained several people after conducting raids throughout the night in the area in search of those who were involved in vandalism.

“Situation is peaceful now. Raids were conducted in search of those who, we believe, were involved in the vandalism on Monday afternoon. We will examine the video footage and verify their involvement in the violence. Heavy deployment of police is in place," a senior officer told news agency PTI.

The seven-year-old girl was allegedly killed by one of her neighbours “on the advice of a tantric" in the Tiljala area, prompting local people to blockade roads and railway tracks and vandalise police vehicles on March 27.

The accused, a native of Bihar’s Samastipur and working in a factory, confessed to the killing and was brought before a city court and remanded to police custody till April 9.

The victim, a resident of Kustia’s Shri Dhar Roy Road, was missing since Sunday morning. Her body was later found in one of the flats in an apartment block in the locality by policemen. The flat owner was arrested and the body was sent for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Accusing the police of “delaying" the search of the missing girl and claiming that she was possibly “sexually abused", locals protested outside the Tiljala Police Station and vandalised property in the area, damaging several vehicles on Sunday night. They demanded strict action against those found guilty.

(with inputs from PTI)

