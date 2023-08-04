CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Kolkata: Seven-Year-Old Boy Crushed By Speeding Truck, Locals Block Road, Set Fire to Police Vehicles
1-MIN READ

Kolkata: Seven-Year-Old Boy Crushed By Speeding Truck, Locals Block Road, Set Fire to Police Vehicles

Reported By: Kamalika Sengupta

Edited By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 12:00 IST

Kolkata, India

Following the incident, a police van and a motorcycle was set on fire by an agitated mob. (Image: News18)

Following the incident, a police van and a motorcycle was set on fire by an agitated mob. (Image: News18)

The child died on the spot and the father was rushed to the hospital on being seriously injured

A speeding truck in Kolkata’s Behala area killed a seven-year old boy and has left his father critically injured at around 7 a.m on Friday morning. The accident took place at the Diamond Harbour road when the child, who was a class 2 student was on his way to school with his father on a bicycle.

Following the incident, a police van and a motorcycle was set on fire by an agitated mob. Several buses have also been ransacked in the area. The locals have said that the father and son were crossing the road when the accident took place.

A corporation truck hit the bicycle from the opposite side and crushed the head of the child. The child, identified as Souryanil died on the spot and the father was rushed to the hospital on being seriously injured. The father is currently undergoing treatment at the SSKM hospital. After the accident, the police allowed the corporation truck to leave the spot.

The locals  blocked the main road in Behala and pelted stones at the police. The irate mob refused to handover the body of the child to the police and alleged negligence, bribery and lack of proper action on their part. A large police force was deployed in the area where the accident took place with cops resorting to lathi charge and firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

The police said that the truck is yet to be traced, however fire tenders have been deployed to douse the flame from the vehicles that were set on fire.

first published:August 04, 2023, 11:49 IST
last updated:August 04, 2023, 12:00 IST