Kolkata Woman Sells 21-day-old Girl for Rs 4 Lakh; Arrested Along With 2 Others

A woman was arrested for allegedly selling her 21-day-old daughter for Rs 4 Lakh in West Bengal’s Kolkata.

The mother, identified as Rupali Mondal, confessed to the police that she sold her baby to another woman.

The incident came to light after police officials at the Anandapur police station had received information of illegal transaction made from the mother’s account, according to India Today.

The police questioned the mother but didn’t get satisfactory answers for a while, until she confessed. Two other people, identified as Rupa Das and Swapna Sardar have also been arrested in the case.

The accused have been booked under Section 317, pertaining to abandonment of child under 12 years, 370 (buying or disposing of any person), 372 (selling a minor) and 120 B, hatching a criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Court along relavent sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Similar cases in West Bengal

Before this in July, a 35-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly sold her 11-day-old baby to another lady in West Bengal’s South Parganas.

The mother of the infant, identified as Shukla Das, was a widow and she gave her baby to a childless woman in Kolkata. According to the police, Das had lost her husband five years ago. She had her baby with her neighbour with whom she had an affair after her husband’s death.

In another instance, a a couple in West Bengal allegedly sold their eight-month-old baby to buy an iPhone for creating reels on Instagram.

The West Bengal police has now arrested the mother, identified as Sathi, and the woman who bought the baby. Till now, the father of the baby is on the run and the police is looking for him.

Upon interrogation, the mother admitted to their crime, and informed that she and her husband wanted to use the money to take trips to places in the state so that they can create content for Instagram reels.