Kota: 17-year-old JEE Aspirant Hangs Self Hours After Meeting Father, 3rd Suicide Case This Month

In a heartbreaking incident reported from Kota, a 17-year-old IIT-JEE aspirant allegedly died by suicide hours after his father left post meeting him. The father received the news of his son’s death on his way back home.

According to PTI, Manish Prajapat’s body was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room in the Mahaveer Nagar in Kota on Thursday evening, just hours after his father left after staying with him.

Prajapat’s demise was the third case of suspected suicide in the last two weeks and the nineteenth case of suspected suicide in Kota, which is a coaching hub, especially for IIT-JEE and NEET aspirants, police said on Friday.

A resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Prajapat came to Kota last year where he was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at a coaching institute.

Last week, his father came to meet him and even stayed with him for five days before he left on Thursday, however, just hours after meeting his son, his father received the sad news of his death.

The boy took the extreme step only a few hours after his father left, an officer at the Jawahar Nagar police station told PTI.

The teen reportedly had dinner at the hostel’s mess in the evening and returned to his room at around 7 pm. Later, the boy stopped responding to his father’s call leaving him worried.

Immediately, his father, who was on his way to Azamgarh, asked the hostel’s caretaker to check on his son. When the caretaker peeped through the window, he found Prajapat hanging from the fan using a bed sheet.

The police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body and placed it in the mortuary.

While the reason behind Manish’s extreme step is unclear, DSP Ghanshyam Meena said he reportedly was under a lot of pressure due to studies as he was constantly scoring poorly.

“Prajapat was scoring poorly in the routine tests by his coaching institute and was also irregular in classes," Meena said.

Meanwhile, the boy’s body was sent for post-mortem and the exact reason for the teen’s death would be clear only after the report. The body was later handed over to the family.