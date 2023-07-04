Kovai Express Most Popular Among Tamil Nadu Passengers, Next Comes Vaigai Express, Shows RTI Reply

Of all the trains starting and ending within Tamil Nadu, Kovai Express is the most sought-after by passengers, as per the data shared by Southern Railway in reply to an RTI.

The 12675/12676 Kovai Express is a daily superfast express train running between Chennai Central Railway Station and Coimbatore Junction. Every year, not less than 7,44,302 passengers travel in this train, which made its inaugural run on April 14, 1977. Back then, it was the one of the fastest express trains, with an average speed of 65 km/hr. It is also one of the most prestigious trains of the Southern Railway.

“Kovai Express is being used mainly by businessmen from both sides. As the train has limited stops and also has a very good pantry, it is famous among the passengers who go towards western districts like Salem, Erode, Tirupur or Coimbatore,” said a senior Southern Railway official.

Kovai Express contains a total number of 22 LHB coaches. Previously, it had a single dedicated rake unit, but now its rakes are being shared with the Brindavan Express.

Next to Kovai Express is the Vaigai Express connecting Chennai with Madurai. Nearly 7 lakh passengers take this train annually, showed the data. “The Vaigai Superfast Express is an intercity express running daily between Madurai and Chennai via Tiruchi. Vaigai Express started its inaugural run from Madurai at 6am on August 15, 1977 as a down train. Unlike Kovai Express, Vaigai was on meter gauge till 1999 when the Chennai Egmore-Madurai Junction line was change to broad gauge,” said the official.

“The train was introduced due to demand for a day train between Madurai and Chennai. Vaigai Express is fondly called the ‘King of Chord Line’ and both Vaigai Express and Pallavan Express are fondly known as ‘Chord Line brothers’,” said the official.

There are two railway lines connecting the southern districts with Chennai. The first is called the main line which touches almost all delta districts but the Chord Line is short and reaches Tiruchi faster.

At the third place is the Coimbatore-Chennai intercity express. This train was introduced around 2000 in place of Shathabthi Express between the two cities. Since then, it has become famous among passengers and not less than 6,40,000 people take this train annually.

“This train is more or less like Kovai Express and runs at the same time but in the opposite side. It starts at Coimbatore at 6:15am and reaches Chennai by noon and on the return, it reaches Coimbatore by 10:15pm,” said the official.

Other trains that are being used more by passengers are Pallavan Express (6,32,965), Podigai Express (5,30.933) Cholan (5,15,224).