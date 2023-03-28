Krantiteerth: An Outreach Program to Commemorate Unsung Heroes in Freedom Struggle Launched from JNU

Krantiteerth, an outreach program planned across North India to commemorate unsung heroes, organizations, and places in the freedom movement, was launched from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday. It was organised by the Centre for Advanced Research on Development and Change (CARDC) in Delhi and launched under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture.

The event was attended by SC Garkoti (JNU Rector I), Professor Raghuvendra Singh Tanwar (Chairman of Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR), Prafulla Ketkar (Editor of Organiser), Dharam Singh SriChawla (the son of late Seth Trilok Singh Srichawla), a member of “Netaji Subhas Vision Thailand" who served as personal secretary to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose while in Thailand, and Dr Rajesh Tope (the descendant of Tatya Tope).

In opening remarks, Ashutosh Bhatnagar, Director of Jammu Kashmir Study Centre in Delhi, threw light on the intent and purpose of Krantiteerth. He said that this event was a result of well-thought-upon ideas of celebrating unsung people, places, and organizations in the entire freedom movement. In this series, he outlined that there would be thousands of more such outreach programs that would be conducted throughout the country till August 2023.

Dr Rajesh Tope, the great-grandson of Tatya Tope, was the special guest of the program. Dr Rajesh, a doctor by profession but a researcher by passion, provided an in-depth understanding of the nature of freedom movement, how it was manipulated and presented in a detrimental manner in the process of history writing started by the colonial rulers and later carried forward by some Indian historians.

Dharam Singh SriChawla, son of one of the closest aide of Sardar Trilok Singh SriChawla shared his personal memoirs and collective initiatives taken by his friends and family in Bangkok in the memory of Neta ji Subhash Chandra Bose.

As special guest of the program, Dharam Singh added personal touch and value to the event.

Meanwhile, professor Raghuvendra Tawar appealed the students and faculty present at the event from different think tanks and educational institutions like JNU, Delhi University to search for the true narratives and be informed about the real struggles that the freedom fighters endured to make the dream of independence come true. He insisted that the need of the hour is to simply write the truth and not the twisted interpretations carried on from colonial to post colonial times.

Moreover, Prafulla Ketkar explained the real meaning of Krantiteerth - “pilgrimage of unknown organisations, unseen places and unknown freedom fighters that have been left out from mainstream history writing". He said that the political freedom is achieved but the awakening of ‘Swa’ (self) remains to be achieved. “That will be possible only through thousands of events like Krantiteerth across the country," he added.

Meanwhile, Garkoti thanked the organisers for taking up such a significant project which was like a new historical journey and JNU is proud to be a launchpad for an exercise which is aimed at bringing out the hidden or unknown contributions of the freedom struggle.

WHAT IS KRANTITEERTH?

It is an outreach program planned across North India to commemorate unsung heroes, organisations and places in the freedom movement. The idea is to explore the marginalised or hidden histories of scores of people belonging to this region during India’s freedom struggle. The intent is to celebrate their past & bring out their historical contribution in the mainstream narratives.

