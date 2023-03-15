Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: HC Asks Respondents to File Reply in 10 Days in Plea Seeking Transfer of Suit

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked all the respondents to file their replies in 10 days in a petition seeking transfer of Sri Krishna Janambhoomi case pending before the Mathura court to the high court, saying that the matter should not be “unnecessarily prolonged".

In the case, Hindu devotees have claimed right over land on which Shahi Idgah mosque is built.

The court fixed April 4, 2023 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Hearing a transfer petition filed by Bhagwan Shrikrishna Virajman at Katra Keshav Dev Khewat Mathura (deity) through Ranjana Agnihotri and seven others, Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra observed, “It is made clear that the matter, which requires expeditious and quick disposal, should not be unnecessarily prolonged. All the respondents are required to exchange their pleadings within the stipulated period as above.” The court directed the respondents — Management Committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah next to Krishna Janambhoomi temple, Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust, Katra Keshav Dev, Deeg Gate, Mathura and Shreekrishna Janm Sthan Sewa Sansthan, Katra Keshav Dev, Deeg Gate, Mathura — to file their respective replies within a period of 10 days.

The court also directed the petitioner to file a rejoinder affidavit within a week thereafter.

On February 1, 2023, the high court had issued notice to all the respondents in this case.

However, when the case was taken up on Wednesday, the court found that no response has been submitted till now.

Applicants had filed a civil suit before civil judge (senior division) for declaration and injunction claiming right of Hindu community over Idgah mosque while stating it was constructed after demolishing Hindu temples and such construction cannot be a mosque as no Waqf was ever created and land was never dedicated for construction of the mosque. PTI CORR RAJ ABN KVK KVK

.

.

Read all the Latest India News here