CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsNews18 Mega UCC PollHimachal RainsKhalistan Protest
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » India » Krishna Janmabhoomi Issue: Muslim Side Approaches Supreme Court
1-MIN READ

Krishna Janmabhoomi Issue: Muslim Side Approaches Supreme Court

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 12:33 IST

New Delhi, India

Krishna Janmabhoomi Issue: The Muslim side has alleged that the order of the high court is 'bad' in the spirit of law. (File: News18)

Krishna Janmabhoomi Issue: The Muslim side has alleged that the order of the high court is 'bad' in the spirit of law. (File: News18)

Krishna Janmabhoomi Issue: In January this year, the Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust requested that Krishna Janmbhoomi be restored at the place where the Shahi Masjid Idgah presently exists.

Members of the minority community on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court challenging orders of the Allahabad high court that directed to club all matters related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi. The Muslim side has alleged that the order of the high court is “bad" in the spirit of law.

A day ago, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed a writ petition filed by the Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust requesting the court to direct the Mathura civil judge to decide its application for scientific survey of Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque premises first before deciding the objections raised against the suit.

The objections against the suit were raised by the management committee of the mosque and Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Justice Jayant Banerjee dismissed the writ petition filed by the Trust after hearing counsel for the petitioner, Suresh Kumar Maurya, and counsel for the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Punit Kumar Gupta.

In January this year, the Trust had filed a suit before the civil judge, Mathura, along with a map with a request to protect its interest as well as constitutional rights.

It was further requested that Krishna Janmbhoomi be restored at the place where the Shahi Masjid Idgah presently exists. However, the management committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board filed their objections regarding the maintainability of the aforesaid suit, saying that the suit is barred by Places of Worship Act, 1991, which provides that nature of any place of worship cannot be altered as existed on August 15, 1947.

The Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust, through its president Ashutosh Pandey, had requested the high court to direct the civil court at Mathura to decide its application for scientific survey first.

(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Allahabad High court
  2. krishna janmabhoomi
  3. supreme court
first published:July 11, 2023, 12:28 IST
last updated:July 11, 2023, 12:33 IST