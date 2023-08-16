Krishna Janmabhoomi: Supreme Court Orders Status Quo on Demolition Near Mathura Temple

Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered status quo on demolition near backside of Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura. The status quo has been ordered for next 10 days. A notice has been issued to Railways and Uttar Pradesh government.

Earlier, the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust had moved the apex court against the Allahabad high court’s dismissal of its request for a survey of the premises of the Shahi Idgah mosque that neighbours the Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple.

What is Status Quo: The phrase means “current state of affairs". To prevent any of the parties to a dispute from acting while the matter is still being adjudicated, a judge may issue a status quo order.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose, Sanjay Kumar and SVN Bhatti issued notice to the Centre and others in the matter. “Let there be status quo as regards the subject premises for a period of 10 days. List after one week,” the bench said.

The lawyer, appearing for the petitioner Yakub Shah, told the bench that 100 houses have been bulldozed. “There are 70-80 houses left. Whole thing will become infructuous. They conducted the exercise on a day when Uttar Pradesh courts were closed,” he said.

The matter pertains to demolition of settlements near the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

(With inputs from PTI)