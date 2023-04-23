Krishna Janmabhoomi v Shahi Idgah Dispute: Allahabad HC to Give Order on Maintainability of Suit Tomorrow

The Allahabad High Court on Monday will give its order on the petition filed by the Sunni Central Waqf Board and management committee of Shahi Idgah mosque, challenging the May 2022 order of a district judge of Mathura that upheld the maintainability of a suit filed by the petitioner deity itself.

The Muslim side had moved the high court, challenging the order by the district judge following which it was stayed.

What is the dispute?

The Hindu side has alleged that the old Keshav Mahadev temple was demolished to build the Shahi Idgah mosque on around 10 acres on the disputed site. Out of the total 13.37 acres, the temple stands on around 3 acres.

A civil court, in a ruling in 1973, allocated land to each party on the basis of agreement reached between the mosque trust and temple management. In 2016, a fresh petition was moved on behalf of the deity, as friend to the deity, challenging the 1973 order. In 2020, the Hindu side’s petition was rejected by a civil judge in Mathura and was held to be “not maintainable”.

But in May last year, a district judge ruled over the civil judge order and said the case could be taken up for hearing. Thereafter, the Muslim side moved the HC challenging this order, calling it a violation of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

