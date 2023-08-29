KS Radhakrishnan Makes Maiya Sculpture In 6 Months At Kottayam's CMS College

Sculpting is one of the most beautiful art forms in the world and many artists have made a name for themselves in this field with their brilliance. One of them is the renowned sculptor in India KS Radhakrishnan. He has made a famous sculpture named Maiya in CMS College Kottayam. Maiya is a Bengali word that is used for a girl. The sculpture depicts a girl reading a book while holding her hands in an inverted position.

It took KS Radhakrishnan six months to finish the sculpture which is entirely constructed of bronze. He built the sculpture as part of his respect for his native land. He has gained fame by exhibiting his sculptures in various parts of the world, including England and Paris.

Six sculptures have already been installed in the college apart from the mural of Maiya. These sculptures have been designed as the Hues of Time project. College principal Varghese Joshua revealed some information regarding this project to newindianexpress.com. Varghese said, “According to the new National Education Policy, higher education centres should diversify their activities rather than confining themselves to the concept of offering arts and science courses. The Hues of Time project intends to promote enjoyment and study of art in its original form."

This project comprised a lot of art forms besides sculptures. The college had earlier organised a camp to create 200 paintings for its art gallery. In the second phase, murals were also painted at various spots on the campus. The third phase saw the college start work on the sculpture garden. Six sculptures have been completed, and work on the seventh is progressing in 2022. The Hues of Time project was completed in four phases.

KS Radhakrishnan is known as one of the most prolific sculptors of contemporary Indian art. He completed his undergraduate degree from Changanacherry, Kerala. He went to Shantiniketan in 1973 to pursue formal training in art at the prestigious Kala Bhavan of Vishwabharati University. The major theme of his works is the male and female figures Maiya and Musui which represent the anima-animus, the primary anthropomorphic archetypes. His sculptures range from small-intimate scale to lofty dimensions.