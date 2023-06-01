CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur ViolenceDelhi MurderDelhi RainWrestlers' ProtestAmit Shah on Manipur Violence
Home » India » K'taka Doctor Found Drunk Moments Before Planned Surgeries; Patients' Families Demand Strict Action
1-MIN READ

K'taka Doctor Found Drunk Moments Before Planned Surgeries; Patients' Families Demand Strict Action

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 17:33 IST

Karnataka, India

On being apprised of the incident, the family members of the patients demanded stringent disciplinary action against the doctor.(Representational Image: istock)

On being apprised of the incident, the family members of the patients demanded stringent disciplinary action against the doctor.(Representational Image: istock)

The doctor, identified as Balakrishna, was found sleeping inside the operation theatre since morning, the day the surgeries were scheduled

A doctor, in an inebriated state, collapsed inside the operation theatre of a hospital in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru, moments before conducting surgeries. As many as nine patients, all women, were admitted to the hospital for sterilization surgery.

According to an India Today report, the doctor, identified as Balakrishna, was found sleeping inside the operation theatre since morning, the day the surgeries were scheduled. The patients were administered anaesthesia at nearly 8 am and the surgeries were planned for 2 pm. The doctor reportedly collapsed moments before conducting the surgeries and was found in an inebriated state.

top videos

    On being apprised of the incident, the family members of the patients demanded strict disciplinary action against the doctor.

    As per reports, the doctor was caught under the influence in the past too.

    Tags:
    1. karnataka
    2. Doctor
    3. inebriated
    4. patients
    first published:June 01, 2023, 17:33 IST
    last updated:June 01, 2023, 17:33 IST