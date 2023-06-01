K'taka Doctor Found Drunk Moments Before Planned Surgeries; Patients' Families Demand Strict Action

A doctor, in an inebriated state, collapsed inside the operation theatre of a hospital in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru, moments before conducting surgeries. As many as nine patients, all women, were admitted to the hospital for sterilization surgery.

According to an India Today report, the doctor, identified as Balakrishna, was found sleeping inside the operation theatre since morning, the day the surgeries were scheduled. The patients were administered anaesthesia at nearly 8 am and the surgeries were planned for 2 pm. The doctor reportedly collapsed moments before conducting the surgeries and was found in an inebriated state.

On being apprised of the incident, the family members of the patients demanded strict disciplinary action against the doctor.

As per reports, the doctor was caught under the influence in the past too.