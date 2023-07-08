CHANGE LANGUAGE
K'taka HC Stays Investigation into Model Code of Conduct Violation Case Against BJP Chief Nadda

July 08, 2023

To quash the investigation into the model code of conduct violation case against him, Nadda has filed a petition in the HC.

Nadda was accused of making a speech in May 2023 during the assembly elections and was allegedly luring voters. The Election Vigilance Division officials lodged a complaint against him for violating poll code and Nadda filed a petition in the HC to quash it.

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed the probe into the model code of conduct violation case registered against BJP national president J P Nadda during the assembly elections in the state.

Nadda was accused of making a speech during a party campaign at Harapanahalli town in Vijayanagara in May 2023, in which he allegedly lured voters.

The criminal petition filed by Nadda, seeking to cancel the case against him, was heard by a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna, which gave an interim order staying the investigation on Friday and adjourned the hearing to June 21.

Officials of the Election Vigilance Division lodged a complaint with the Harapanahalli Police stating that the speech was delivered in a manner luring and threatening the voters.

It also said that he had violated the Model Election Code of Conduct.

Nadda has filed the petition in the High Court seeking to quash this investigation.

