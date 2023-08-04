KTR Announces Financial Help for Family of Hyderabad Man Who Was Killed by RPF Constable on Train

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao has announced financial assistance to the family of Saifuddin Mainuddin, who was allegedly killed by Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetan Singh earlier this week on the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express.

Rao, who is also the working president of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), said the state government will provide Mainuddin’s wife, Anjum Shaheen, a job, and fixed deposit of Rs 2 lakh each for her three daughters, and a 2BHK house under welfare schemes.

Rao’s announcement came after Mainuddin’s death was raised by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during the ongoing Assembly session. Owaisi said Mainuddin, who worked at a mobile phone shop in Hyderabad, was a “victim of a hate crime”. He alleged that such incidents were a result of growing enmity among different religions in the country, and Telangana, which has successfully managed to spurn this hatred for the last nine years, should set an example by providing compensation to the deceased’s family.

Owaisi informed the House that Mainuddin from Bazarghat has three daughters—the eldest being six years old, the middle one being 3.5 years old and the youngest just six months old. His wife, Shaheen, has studied till the intermediate level.

KTR told Owaisi to him a letter on the issue and the government “will ensure that employment is provided immediately” to Shaheen. “I will prepare an order tomorrow. We will find a place for her in GHMC, HMDA or Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority. We will also provide Rs 2 lakh each to his three children from BRS party funds. I am hoping that MIM too will come forth to help the family. We will also get them a 2BHK flat under the government scheme," the Telangana IT minister said.

On the alleged growing communal unrest in the country, KTR said: “I hope that people come to their senses and establish communal harmony in the country. In Telangana, we have the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb following which Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians live peacefully together. We want to send a message of peace to the (rest of the) country."