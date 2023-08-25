CHANGE LANGUAGE
Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu Among 4 Injured in Speeding Rolls Royce-Tanker Crash in Haryana
1-MIN READ

Kuber Group Director Vikas Malu Among 4 Injured in Speeding Rolls Royce-Tanker Crash in Haryana

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 20:18 IST

Gurgaon, India

The extent of Vikas Malu's injuries is not clear at the moment. (Representative Image/News18)

An oil tanker, which was being driven on the wrong side, crashed into a speeding Rolls Royce on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Nuh district, leaving the driver and the helper of the heavy vehicle dead

The director of Kuber group, Vikas Malu was amongst the occupants of the Rolls Royce that caught fire after ramming into a petrol tanker in Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday, a senior police official confirmed today. Malu is currently undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

An oil tanker, which was being driven on the wrong side, crashed into a speeding Rolls Royce on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway in Nuh district, leaving the driver and the helper of the heavy vehicle dead, police said Wednesday. The accident took place near Umri village under Nagina police station limits.

The deceased were identified as tanker driver Rampreet and his helper Kuldeep, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, the car immediately caught fire after colliding with the tanker, but all its five occupants were rescued just in time by their relatives who were close behind in another car.

According to an NDTV report, Nuh Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijaraniya said an FIR was registered at the Nagina police station in the matter and an investigation is underway.

The extent of Vikas Malu’s injuries is not clear at the moment.

SP Bijaraniya further said the driver of the Rolls Royce has been asked to join the investigation along with another occupant of the car, who is undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital. Vikas Malu’s statement will be recorded after being discharged from the hospital.

