Kuki Man Appeals for Peace After Meitei Wife, Son Set On Fire in Violence-hit Manipur | Exclusive

Violence in Manipur that erupted between the Kuki Christian Tribe and the Meitei Hindu Community on May 3, has jeopardised the bright future of many interfaith couples who are torn apart by the unrest between the two communities.

One such couple was Joshua, who belonged to the Kuki community, and his Meitei wife Meena, who had built their happy adobe with their eight-year-old boy in Imphal.

However, Joshua’s life was torn apart on June 4, when his injured child was killed along with his wife and another relative after an ambulance with the three on board was set ablaze by a mob in Manipur’s West Imphal district. Joshua’s son was hit by a sniper, and his wife was taking him to Imphal in the ambulance.

In an exclusive conversation with News 18, Joshua talked about his loss, the decades-old unrest which led to the violence and appeals for peace.

Events leading to the unfortunate incident

Joshua told us that he was staying in a camp as his village was burnt after the violence broke out in Manipur on May 3.

“This (camp) is in a remote place. There was an exchange of fire happening. My son got shot by a sniper during an attack there. My son was inside the camp. I went out to bring water when suddenly I heard his cry ‘Papa’. My wife then came out and told me that our son was shot. Even she got a shot," he said.

Due to the lack of proper medical facilities at the camp, the couple decided to take their child to a hospital in Imphal.

“My wife assured me that since she is from the Meitei community, she will be safe. The place where the hospital is dominated by people of her community, and since she was from that community she said she will take the child," he added.

As he further recalled the events of the faithful day, tears flowed freely from Joshua’s eyes. Narrating his ordeal further, he said that as his wife and son left the camp, a mob stopped the ambulance.

“She pleaded that she was from their community. Still, She, along with my son and one friend were burnt alive. They set both of them on fire. They did not listen to her," said a distraught Joshua.

Joshua said when he got married, he never imagined ethnic violence like this can tear his family apart.

“Trouble that exists today was something unimaginable at that point in time. My wife wanted to be Christian, we had no problem in marrying. Never did we think that something like this will happen and all will be finished," he said.

Appeal for peace

In spite of his personal loss, Joshua appealed to the government and authorities to establish peace in Manipur.

“There are chances we can stay together but the way hatred propagation is going on, the way they are saying we are drug peddlers, we are foreigners, the way some radical people are trying to drive us out from our own homes, that is not a recipe for peace," he said.

“I need justice for my family but peace seems to wither away. We want justice, we want peace…My appeal is to the majority that they should take responsibility for bringing in peace," he added.

Lack of faith in state leadership

“I am feeling sad that even after so many death, the Prime Minister has not said anything. I doubt the intention of Chief Minister Biren Singh, though he has spoken of truth but his intention is questionable" Joshua said.

He said that though he has lost “everything" he would still appeal to both communities for peace.

“Violence is not the answer. In spite of my personal feeling on peace, the way venom is spread in various areas, and the way they say so many bad things are happening, it seems hope of co-existing together is being lost," he added.