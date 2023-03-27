Kutch: At Kabrau Mogal Dham, Hindus & Muslims Alike Throng to Pray for Children

People visit places of their faith to fulfill their desires and wishes regarding whatever they have on their minds. Mogal Dham in Kutch, Gujarat is one such center of faith where people from all over the country come to fulfill their desire to have a child.

Remarkably, not even a single rupee is accepted here from the people whose wish is fulfilled after visiting this place. This place also marks a convergence of faiths as not only Hindus, but Muslim couples come here as well.

Maa Mogal’s temple in Kabrau village of Bhachau taluka of Kutch is a symbol of faith of lakhs of people. Such is the faith in this temple that every day thousands of people visit here and bow their heads. Particularly on Sundays, there is a huge crowd outside the temple.

For the devotees’ convenience, the Dham has provisions for two meals a day as well as free tea throughout the day, particularly for the people coming from different districts and states.

Despite lakhs of devotees coming here for darshan, no donation box has been kept in the temple. Along with this, a board has also been put up with a message that devotees offering money to the temple are accumulating sins.

While devotees come here to pray for children, there is also a massive footfall of couples who have had children after praying in the temple. One can also find couples here who are blessed with a child after 18 and 20 years of marriage after making a wish in this temple.

Knowing such miraculous things related to this temple, people from many countries including London and Africa also come here to wish for a child.

After getting their desire for a baby fulfilled, couples come to the temple with their newborn child and offer thousands, lakhs of rupees in the temple with devotion. However, temple authorities don’t accept it.

The Mahant of the temple, Mogalkul Bapu, adds one rupee to this money and returns the whole amount to the couple with an order to give this money to girls in their family.

