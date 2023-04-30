From politicians to cleanliness workers, railway stations to madrassas, citizens across the length and breadth of the country tuned into the 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s radio show Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made elaborate arrangements for the screening of the show across the country. From the first episode of Mann Ki Baat on Vijaya Dashami in 2014 to the memorable joint broadcast with then US President Barack Obama to interacting with extraordinary Indians along the way, PM Modi on Sunday recalled special moments of his radio journey as he addressed the 100th episode of the monthly programme.

Usually quiet on Sunday, Twitter kept buzzing with clips of gatherings across India to hear the PM’s words.

Gujarat’s Bhavnagar East Sejalben Rajeevkumar Pandya MLA put out glimpses.

Some visuals from Nandigram.

Massive turnout today at #Nandigram for PM's 100th #MaanKiBaat program. Large number of women have tuned in today. Always a pleasure to be hearing our PM speak and also to be able to bond & connect with our Karyakartas here. LoP #SuvenduAdhikari is also present. [NDG Bangla Live] pic.twitter.com/aCeK7yQn28— Sudhanidhi Bandyopadhyay (@SudhanidhiB) April 30, 2023

Sambit Patra, national spokesperson of the BJP, watched the broadcast in Pipili.

Watching the 100th episode of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s #MannKiBaat at booth number 214 of the Pipili assembly constituency, Puri.#MannKiBaat100 pic.twitter.com/sfVY73gMqQ— Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 30, 2023

​Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Saroornagar corporator Akula Srivani said that similar to watching TV show Mahabharat every Sunday, “Modi ji’s Mann ki Baat has become part of every family’s Sunday routine once a month”.

Years back watching Mahabharat every Sunday was a routine now Modi Ji's" Mann ki Baat" has become part of every family’s Sunday routine once a month. All other activities are adjusted accordingly..🙏👏👏#MannKiBaat100#MannkiBaat100Episode @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/ZUkJpzmyrZ — Akula Srivani (@akula_srivani) April 30, 2023

Kuldeep Chahal, general secretary of BJP Delhi, tweeted about the gathering of NDMC Swastha, Sevaks, gardeners and construction workers.

#NDMC Swastha, Sevaks, Gardners construction workers gathered in thousands to hear Live honourable PM @narendramodi ji #MannKiBaat100 pic.twitter.com/xGunDs9LpZ— Kuljeet Singh Chahal 🇮🇳 (@kuljeetschahal) April 30, 2023

Gujarat state BJP president C R Patil joined the large number of party workers in listening to the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat in Surat.

#MannKiBaatAt100 #Gujarat state BJP president C R Patil along with large number of party workers listening to 100th episode of Mann ki Baat in Surat today.#MannKiBaat | #MannkiBaat100Episode | #MannKiBaat100 | #PMonAIR pic.twitter.com/z5p1cufuqP— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 30, 2023

Western Railway played the show on its screens.

The South Central Railway stations too saw staff and passengers waiting for the show.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted about his experience at the Punjabi Bagh Club with various Gurdwara Committees and Sangat

https://t.co/R0WFGYlSHJ. Watching #mannkibaatat100 in Punjabi Bagh Club with various Gurdwara Committees and Sangat 🙏🏻@narendramodi Ji #mannkibaat— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 30, 2023

Shailani Vishakha, Member of the New Delhi Municipal Council, joined the crowd at the Gole Market.

Listening to the 100th episode of #MannkiBaat Programme by Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji, at Atal Adarsh Bengali Balika Vidyalaya, Gole Market, New Delhi#MannkiBaat100Episode pic.twitter.com/yIZNadwiXF— Shailani Vishakha (@VishakhaShaila1) April 30, 2023

Lucknow’s Irfaniya madrasa saw many people across age groups listening intently.

The Al Jawahar restaurant in Jama Masjid area turned into a screening point.

The radio address, first aired on October 3, 2014, is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11am on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan (DD) network.

In a “historic moment”, the 100th episode on Sunday was also broadcast live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

