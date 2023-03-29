“When you point one finger at others, remember that four other fingers are pointing at you” — These words by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday not only summed up the BJP’s befitting response to the Opposition but also the party’s roadmap for the 2024 elections.

Shah, while speaking at the Rising India Summit, recalled the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case filed against him when he was the Gujarat home minister. “I will tell you how agencies are misused, I have been a victim of it,” he said.

“The Congress did not file a corruption case against us. There was an encounter when I was the home minister of Gujarat. A case was filed against me and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested me.”

He added: “In 90 per cent of the questions during my interrogation, I was asked why I was getting bothered and they said they would leave me if I name Narendra Modi. Even then, we did not protest or wear black clothes or stop Parliament’s functioning. An SIT was formed against Modi which the Supreme Court itself dismissed.”

Talking about how he secured bail, Shah said: “On the 90th day, I was given bail as the high court said there was not enough proof against me. My case was in Mumbai where the court noted that the CBI registered a case against me due to political pressures and thus dismissed all charges against me.”

The minister added: “All these people were there when this was happening. Chidambaram, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, and Rahul Gandhi were all present then.”

He said: “In my entire interrogation, I was told ‘Modi ka naam de do, de do [give us Modi’s name]. But why should I frame him? Because of me, several innocent police officers were put in jail. Today, the same Congress is crying over their fate. They must reflect on their behaviour.”

Shah said the people of India had seen everything under the Congress regime but “we never took to the roads in black clothes to protest”. “Have faith in the law if you are innocent,” he added.

The minister also took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, questioning why he was “beating his chest”. “If Satyendar Jain is innocent, why has he not got bail so far? What about Manish Sisodia? There are courts here, they should approach the courts.”

