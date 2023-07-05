CHANGE LANGUAGE
Labourer Killed, 3 Injured After Shed of Factory Collapses Following Heavy Rain in Punjab's Ludhiana

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 23:41 IST

Ludhiana, India

A man was killed and three people were injured after the shed of a factory collapsed on them following heavy rains near the Dehlon area on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road here on Wednesday, police said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana (Central) Rajesh Sharma said the victim was identified as Surinder Kumar, a native of Dirmarbhar village in Uttar Pradesh.

He was working as a labourer in the factory. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

first published:July 05, 2023, 23:41 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 23:41 IST