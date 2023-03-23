Indian farmers’ lives are guided by weather conditions, which also lead them into facing extremes – sometimes drought and, at other times, floods in the form of raging rivers. For centuries, they have depended on traditional farming methods but are now coming into using modern technology.

Farmers are now equipped with technical and mechanical facilities, adopting new and unique methods of farming and taking a step towards prosperity. The story of Bihar’s Lakhisarai farmers is the same: they were forced to abandon old ways and opt for innovative methods. After bearing massive losses due to traditional farming, they learnt to change their ways and start cultivating vegetables.

The farmers are now becoming self-sufficient and earning better profits than before. Such is the situation now in Barahiya, Pipariya, Suryagarha, Halsi, that farmers are now cultivating paddy and wheat in limited quantities but producing vegetables on a large scale.

Vegetable farmers Bablu Mahato, Suman Singh and Amit Singh said they were facing massive losses in traditional farming such as paddy and wheat. Being troubled by a poor yield, they started vegetable cultivation on a small piece of land as an experiment. This experiment gave them a good yield and a big profit. But it also led them to thinking differently as a hope arose that they could finally start successful cultivation in this sphere.

This experiment is working as an inspiration for farmers not only in this village, but also nearby villages. The picture has now changed as a large number of farmers are cultivating vegetables in Lakhisarai and also earning good profits.

Mahato said his children were going to good schools and the whole family was happy with the new-found prosperity. Not only mandis, vegetables are easily sold at the local markets, he said.

Farmers pluck vegetables from the field and keep them on the side of the road so people can see fresh produce on the move and buy them at market rates. This benefits both, as farmers are able to sell with much less effort and customers can buy vegetables at market prices. Even in mandis, vegetables are easily sold without any effort.

