As INDIA bloc continues to question Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ plan, an eminent member of its high-level recommendation committee has hit the headlines for his third marriage. Harish Salve, the 68-year-old renowned lawyer and a former solicitor-general, exchanged vows with his British partner Trina in London on Monday.

While his wedding is a personal matter, the event caught people’s attention when pictures of Lalit Modi raising a toast to the newlyweds at a private party went viral. Moin Qureshi, a controversial meat exporter, was spotted too.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was quick to attack the Centre, and said, “Not that I care about sarkari BJP lawyer marrying a third time and then very conveniently waxing eloquent on behalf of Modi government on uniform marriage laws, polygamy etc… but what should concern everyone is the presence of a fugitive who is escaping Indian law as an invitee and celebrating Modi government’s favourite lawyer’s wedding."

“…Who’s helping whom? Who’s protecting whom is now not even a question anymore," Chaturvedi added.

Vijay Thottathil, member of INC Overseas, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Modi Ji’s One Nation One Election committee member Harish Salve having a gala time with two frauds, Lalit Modi & Moin Qureshi!! Bhakths only know one fraud, that is Mr. George Soros."

Salve was recently appointed a member of the high-level committee to ‘make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country’. The committee is headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

Actor Kamaal R Khan a.k.a KRK also said, “Lalit Modi is a wanted criminal in India. Top lawyer of India #HarishSalve is enjoying a party with him. This is the proof of how criminals are looting India and enjoying life without fear."

What’s the Controversy Around Lalit Modi?

Lalit Modi, the embattled IPL founder and its fallen poster boy, is accused of financial irregularities. Modi, who is now based in London, insists that he is “not a fugitive" as he has not been convicted by any court.

After being accused of financial impropriety, rigging bidding deals, offering bribes, betting and money laundering, Lalit Modi fled India in May 2010 citing threat to his life. This came shortly before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was to file a case against him for allegedly defrauding the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of Rs 753 crore.

In fact, Lalit was one of the Modis who often figured in Rahul Gandhi’s speeches while he attacked the BJP during election campaigns. One such remark on ‘Modi surname’ even landed the senior Congress leader in legal soup, leading to his disqualification from Parliament. The membership was later restored.

According to reports, in March, Lalit Modi had vowed to take Rahul Gandhi to court in the UK.

Who is Moin Qureshi?

Qureshi is a controversial meat exporter from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, who has been linked to the exit of at least two CBI directors — A P Singh and Ranjit Sinha. The millionaire meat exporter faces multiple investigations, ranging from tax evasion to money laundering and corruption. He is also accused of spending large sums through hawala transactions and other modes to oblige government officials, including CBI officers and politicians.

The Enforcement Directorate had also alleged that Qureshi “extorted" Rs 5.75 crore from a businessman in lieu of providing him help in a CBI case with the aid of a serving director of the central probe agency.

“Moin Qureshi has extorted Rs 5.75 crore from a businessman under the promise of providing help in his family case with the CBI through the then director. One more businessman had to pay Rs 1.75 crore to Qureshi in lieu of the promise to help in a CBI case," the ED said in a statement making an apparent reference to former Central Bureau of Investigation chief A P Singh.

Reaction from Harish Salve Over Political Controversy on His Wedding

According a report in The Telegraph, when the publication contacted Salve, he rubbished the criticism about the presence of Lalit and Moin. Contrary to views being posted on micro-blogging sites, Salve said Moin Qureshi and Lalit Modi can by no stretch of imagination be dubbed as fugitives.

“It’s… nonsense! Neither of them are fugitives…. Such nonsense. Moin Qureshi lives in India. Lalit Modi is not a fugitive. I appear for him in the Supreme Court and I am open about my friendship with him. Qureshi lives in India and has been allowed to travel and he visits the UK frequently. This (the insinuation) is jealousy and nonsense," Salva was quoted as saying.